TODAY
Brattleboro
Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. in the Planning Services Department (suite 202) at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142 / Passcode: 887978).
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:15 p.m. executive session followed by a special meeting at 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St. and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room (212) at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
WEDNESDAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: Personnel Committee, 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
Citizens Police Communications Committee: 5:30 p.m. in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room, Mezzanine Level, 224 Main Street.
THURSDAY
Halifax
Conservation Commission: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827?pwd=bTRLMCtDdzgrR2NndWV5andxTG0vUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 781 449 0827 / Passcode: 123).