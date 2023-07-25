Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

TODAY

Brattleboro

Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. in the Planning Services Department (suite 202) at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 or call 877-853-5247  (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142 / Passcode: 887978).

Brattleboro Select Board: 5:15 p.m. executive session followed by a special meeting at  6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St. and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).

Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room (212) at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.

Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).

WEDNESDAY

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: Personnel Committee, 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).

Citizens Police Communications Committee: 5:30 p.m. in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room, Mezzanine Level, 224 Main Street.

THURSDAY

Halifax

Conservation Commission: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827?pwd=bTRLMCtDdzgrR2NndWV5andxTG0vUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 781 449 0827 / Passcode: 123).

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.