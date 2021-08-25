Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Transportation Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: 6:30 p.m. at at Bellows Falls High School Library and online at wnesu.org.
Thursday
Dummerston
Communications Council for the Windham Southeast School District: Noon at the Dummerston School and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87364091867?pwd=NmxBZUNkSkNHRUlZSVJWTzFNODNrdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 873 6409 1867; Passcode: UZv3LM).
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall
Saturday
Windham
Windham School Board: Special Informational Meeting, 10 a.m. at Windham Elementary School.