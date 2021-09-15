Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 8 a.m. at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., for executive session.
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 1 p.m. at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., for executive session.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82839229286?pwd=ZzFveTJ4bHI2b2QvN010Nm8wN3g4Zz09 (Meeting ID: 828 3922 9286; Passcode: 39bsi7).
Green Mountain Care Board: 10 a.m. Request to reconsider Brattleboro Memorial Hospital FY22 budget, potential vote. All meetings at the physical location, 144 State St., Montpelier or online at https://bit.ly/394UDd1. Call-in number: 802-828-7667. Conference ID number: 257 420 538#.
Thursday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union BFUHS Buildings and Grounds Committee: 5:30 p.m. at BFUHS Library.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. at the Brattleboro Municipal Center (230 Main Street) in the Select Board Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412; Passcode: 701954).
Jamaica
West River Modified Unified Education District: LTP meeting, 5 p.m. at Dirty Duck.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 5 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Old Home Week Committee: 7 p.m. at the Old School Enrichment Center.