Tuesday
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at Stratton Town Office.
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: Long term planning, 7 p.m. remote meeting.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Town Offices and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).