Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online (go to wnesu.org for navigation).
Brattleboro
BCTV Board of Directors: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom. For a link, email info@brattleborotv.org before 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.
Wilmington
Development Review Board special meeting: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Friday
Brattleboro
Cemetery Committee: 8:30 a.m. in the Municipal Center parking lot.
Board of Civil Authority: 3 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82031152011 (Meeting ID: 820 3115 2011 / Passcode: 684328).