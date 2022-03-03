Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Brattleboro

Tree Advisory Committee: 4:15 p.m. at the Hanna Cosman Room at the Municipal Center.

Bellows FallsBellows Falls Union High School District special school board meeting: noon via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).

Wilmington

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue, 22 Stowe Hill Rd., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).

Bellows Falls

Bellows Falls Buildings and Grounds Committee: 6:30 p.m. in the BFUHS Family Engagement Room and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).

Friday

Wilmington

Recreation Committee: 11 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86874261899?pwd=dnNBakswK2xOV2g0bm96ODJvVnhHUT09 (Meeting ID: 868 7426 1899 / Passcode: 186297).

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.