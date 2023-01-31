Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Arts Committee: 5 p.m. at the Brooks Memorial Library.
Select Board special meeting: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main Street, and online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Halifax Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 or call 646-876-9923 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Westminster
Bellows Falls Union High School District special board meeting: 5 p.m. at the WNESU Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Dover
Windham Central Supervisory Union Board: Executive meeting, 6 p.m. at Dover School.
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. in the Listers Office.
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).
Friday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Independent Budget Review Committee: 10 a.m. at Winston Prouty-Holton hall, 130 Austine Drive, and remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86288856123?pwd=OVMxOUY1Y1ppTVkvNTUvSFdETU9NQT09.