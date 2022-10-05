Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Finance Committee, 3 p.m. in the Central office and online at wnesu.org.
Halifax
Halifax School District: 6 p.m. at meet.google.com/kky-ifzm-otz or call 424-269-5101 (Pin: 516 922 285#).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: Budget meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon Town Hall and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. in the Listers Office.
Board of Abatement: 4 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87185374418 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 871 8537 4418 / Passcode: 443735).The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 4:15 p.m. in The Hannah Cosman Room at the Municipal Center.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).