Today
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Building and Grounds Committee: 8:30 AM on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09.
Windham Southeast School District Independent Budget Review Committee: 10 a.m. at Winston Prouty-Holton Hall, 130 Austine Drive, and remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86288856123?pwd=OVMx OUY1Y1ppTVkvNTUvSFdETU9N QT09.
Westminster
Rockingham School District special board meeting: noon at WNESU Central Office, 5111 Route 5 and online at wnesu.org.