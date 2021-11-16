Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Brattleboro

Brattleboro RTM Human Services Committee: 1 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.

Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).

Windham Southeast School District Board Special Meeting: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88265521591?pwd=MFJVWVNvUXdtbkZVU0QrR0R1UFExdz09.

Wilmington

Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Room.

Windham

Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary.

Wednesday

Bellows Falls

Windhan Northeast Supervisory Union: Negotiating Session, 5:30 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School Family Engagement Room and online at www.wnesuorg.

Brattleboro

BCTV Board of Directors: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom. To receive the coordinates for the board meeting, email info@brattleborotv.org before 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

Townshend

West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:15 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.

Thursday

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Bellows Falls Union High School Budget Committee, 6 p.m. in the BFUHS Family Engagement Room and online at www.wnesu.org.

Brattleboro

Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room (Municipal Center) and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412; Passcode: 701954).

Brattleboro Housing Action Plan: Community Workshop, 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84136397216?pwd=dnVGT3QySkp5aUVMVVFDRWVEMXFRdz09 (Meeting ID: 841 3639 7216 / Passcode: 751197).

Marlboro

Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting

