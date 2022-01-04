Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Brattleboro

Select Board regular meeting: 6:15 p.m. in the Second Floor Meeting Room at the Central Fire Station,

103 Elliot Street, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).

Halifax

Select Board regular meeting: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854; Passcode: 793307).

Stratton

Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at Stratton Town Hall, and online.

Vernon

Vernon Select Board:6 p.m. at Vernon Town Hall and via Zoom.

Wilmington

Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.

Wednesday

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Department of Public Works: Public Meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84508399041 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 845 0839 9041 / Passcode: 055585).

Wilmington

Listers: 9 a.m. in the Listers Office.

Thursday

Brattleboro

Tree Advisory Committee: 6:30 p.m. at the Brattleboro Co-op Community Room.

Halifax

Conservation Commission: 6:30 p.m. at Town Office, 246 Branch Road, West Halifax, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827.

Towshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.

Wilmington

Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).

