Today
Brattleboro
Select Board regular meeting: 6:15 p.m. in the Second Floor Meeting Room at the Central Fire Station,
103 Elliot Street, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Select Board regular meeting: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854; Passcode: 793307).
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at Stratton Town Hall, and online.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board:6 p.m. at Vernon Town Hall and via Zoom.
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Department of Public Works: Public Meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84508399041 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 845 0839 9041 / Passcode: 055585).
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. in the Listers Office.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Tree Advisory Committee: 6:30 p.m. at the Brattleboro Co-op Community Room.
Halifax
Conservation Commission: 6:30 p.m. at Town Office, 246 Branch Road, West Halifax, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827.
Towshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).