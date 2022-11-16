Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Bellows Falls

Human Services Committee: Noon via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83346594331 (Meeting ID: 833 4659 4331).

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union School Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.

Brattleboro

Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: 9 a.m. in the Community Meeting Room or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84163672512?pwd=eU10dTNjMTVPNE9DRTlNMFJvSTZpdz09.

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory: Full Board / Executive Committee, budget potential, 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.

Westminster

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Finance Committee: 3 p.m. at the Central Office and online at wnesu.org.

Wilmington

Select Board Sub-Committee: 6 p.m. in the Police Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85079769657 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 850 7976 9657 / Passcode: 664381).

Thursday

Brattleboro

Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).

Grafton

Windham Northeast Union Elementary District School Board special meeting: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary and online at wnesu.org.

Halifax

Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).

Marlboro

Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.