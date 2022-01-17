Today
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: Special meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Middle School community room and online at wnesu.org.
Bellows Falls Union High School District special school board meeting: noon via Zoom at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library: Strategic Planning Committee, 4:45 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09 (Meeting ID: 839 1778 1481 / Passcode: 359655).
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. at the Central Fire Station, 103 Elliot St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Select Board regular meeting: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854; Passcode: 793307).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: Special meeting on the budget, 5:30 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Middle School Community Room and online at wnesu.org.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.