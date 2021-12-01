Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Negotiating Session: 5:30 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School Family Engagement Room and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87107294876?pwd=cVoxdVVleVU4ZnkxMU5tTVY4OGU2dz09 (Meeting ID: 871 0729 4876 / Passcode: eTtWK2).
Dummerston
Selectboard: 6 p.m. at the Community Center, 166 West St., West Dummerston.
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:15 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Thursday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Budget Committee: 6 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School Family Engagement Room and via Zoom (go to wnesu.org for navigation).
Brattleboro
Tree Advisory Committee: 6:30 p.m. in the Brattleboro Food Co-op Meeting Room.
Dummerston
Selectboard Budget Work Session: 5:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 166 West St., West Dummerston.
Windham
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Saturday
Athens
Special Select Board meeting: 10 a.m. at the Town Office.