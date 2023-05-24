Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

TODAY

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Finance Committee: 4 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.

Bellows Falls Union High School District Community Meet & Greet for the BFUHS Principal candidates: 5:15 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School.

Bellows Falls Union High School District Special Meeting — BFUHS Principal candidates: 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School.

Brattleboro

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 1 p.m. in the Planning Department Filing Room, Suite 202 at the Municipal Center.

Citizens Police Communications Committee: 5:30 p.m. at the Brooks Memorial Library. mezzanine level.

THURSDAY

Wilmington

Grafton

Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Community Open Forum Meeting: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.

Wilmington Selectboard: 8:15 a.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88423426724 (Meeting ID: 884 2342 6724 / Passcode: 217217).

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.