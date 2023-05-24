TODAY
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Finance Committee: 4 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Bellows Falls Union High School District Community Meet & Greet for the BFUHS Principal candidates: 5:15 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Bellows Falls Union High School District Special Meeting — BFUHS Principal candidates: 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 1 p.m. in the Planning Department Filing Room, Suite 202 at the Municipal Center.
Citizens Police Communications Committee: 5:30 p.m. at the Brooks Memorial Library. mezzanine level.
THURSDAY
Wilmington
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Community Open Forum Meeting: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.