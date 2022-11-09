Today
Brattleboro
Design Review Committee: 1 p.m. at the Select Board Meeting Room, Brattleboro Municipal Center (230 Main Street), and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994 / Passcode: 125000).
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Westminster
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Finance Committee: 3 p.m. at the Central Office, 5111 U.S. Rte. 5 and online at wnesu.org.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Human Services Committee: 3:30 to 5 p.m. remote meeting, call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 833 4659 4331).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Community: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.
Westminster
Westminster School Board special meeting: 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School and online at wnesu.org.