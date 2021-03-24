Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: Reorganizational and regular board meeting, 6:30 p.m. at wnesu.org.

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Negotiations Committee: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom platform at wnesu.org. This meeting is for the WNESU Negotiations Committee to plan for upcoming negotiations and the NEA will not be participating.

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast School District Amendment and Policy Committee: 3:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3rfCDmG.

Thursday

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Special Board Meeting: 6 p.m. at wnesu.org.

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast School District Finance Committee: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3sbasGY.

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.

Talk with us

Since COVID-19 makes it difficult to convene Coffees with the President, if you have a question or a comment about The Eagle, send it to company President Fredric D. Rutberg at frutberg@berkshireeagle.com