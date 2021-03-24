Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: Reorganizational and regular board meeting, 6:30 p.m. at wnesu.org.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Negotiations Committee: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom platform at wnesu.org. This meeting is for the WNESU Negotiations Committee to plan for upcoming negotiations and the NEA will not be participating.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Amendment and Policy Committee: 3:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3rfCDmG.
Thursday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Special Board Meeting: 6 p.m. at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Finance Committee: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3sbasGY.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.