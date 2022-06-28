Today
Brattleboro
Town Arts Committee: 5 to 7 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main Street, Second Floor (Community Meeting Room) and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85873003730 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 858 7300 3730).
Wilmington
Twin Valley Unified Union School District Board Meeting: 6 p.m. at Twin Valley Elementary School, 360 Route 100 North.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Special Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online (go to wnesu.org for navigation).