Today
Dummerston
Planning Commission: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office or virtually at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/203690621 or by phone at 1-877-309-2073 (Access Code: 203-690-621).
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at Stratton Town Office and online.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Board of Listers: Special meeting, 6 p.m. to attend the Select Board meeting.
Selectboard/Sewer Commission: 6 p.m. at Town Hall Meeting Room.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Room at the Municipal Center or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098; Passcode: 519727).
Dummerston
Dummerston Select Board: 7 p.m. at the Community Center.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: Budget meeting, 6:30 p.m at Vernon Town Hall and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. at Listers Office.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 6:30 p.m. at 175 Country Hill.
Dummerston
Dummerston Select Board: Budget work session, 5:30 p.m. at the Community Center.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exc. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Economic Development Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue, 22 Stowe Hill Road and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679; Passcode: 799590).