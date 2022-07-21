Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Housing Authority: Special meeting, 4 p.m. at 224 Melrose St. and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84876082452?pwd=WHhmeTJ6M VpJcjRYWXd4TnY0ZTIzUT09 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 848 7608 2452 / Passcode: 702932).
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street, and remotely via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94313613285?pwd= enJNVWRDdCtwWGM3RUJraVM 0WVFKUT09 (Meeting ID: 943 1361 3285 / Passcode: vJ6UV8).
Westminster
Westminster School Board: 5:30 p.m. at Westminster Center School and online at wnesu.org.