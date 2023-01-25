Today
Brattleboro
Citizens Police Communications Committee: 5 p.m. at the Brooks Memorial Library.
Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. in the Brattleboro Food Co-op Community Room.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6:15 p.m. remotely via Zoom. The Zoom link for this meeting will be provided by a separate party to those involved in the Executive Session.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Board: 5 p.m. remotely via Zoom. The Zoom link for this meeting will be provided by a separate party to those involved in the Executive Session.
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Board joint meeting with Westminster School Board: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.
Friday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Building and Grounds Committee: 8:30 AM on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09.
Windham Southeast School District Independent Budget Review Committee: 10 a.m. at Winston Prouty-Holton Hall, 130 Austine Drive, and remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86288856123?pwd=OVMx OUY1Y1ppTVkvNTUvSFdETU9N QT09.