Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Public Safety Facilities Committee: 2 p.m. at the Fire House and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84842402677 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 4240 2677).
Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District
Board meeting: 6 p.m., to be conducted virtually. Anyone who would like to participate in the meeting may do so by going to the WNESU website and follow the instructions for the particular meeting they wish to participate in.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union
Board meeting: 6 p.m. via Zoom https://bit.ly/3opAh3I. Meeting ID: 882 0970 9874. Passcode: ZnrSU7.