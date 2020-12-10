Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Marlboro

Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.

Wilmington

Public Safety Facilities Committee: 2 p.m. at the Fire House and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84842402677 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 4240 2677).

Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District

Board meeting: 6 p.m., to be conducted virtually. Anyone who would like to participate in the meeting may do so by going to the WNESU website and follow the instructions for the particular meeting they wish to participate in.

Windham Southeast Supervisory Union

Board meeting: 6 p.m. via Zoom https://bit.ly/3opAh3I. Meeting ID: 882 0970 9874. Passcode: ZnrSU7.

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.

