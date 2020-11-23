TODAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting: Human Services Review Committee, noon via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88022864013 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 880 2286 4013; Passcode: 12261753).
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/395km6f (Meeting ID: 839 2051 0841; Passcode: CJH8kx).
Brattleboro Citizen Police Communications Committee: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87005382158 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 870 0538 2158; Passcode: 12261753).
Rockingham
Rockingham School Board: 5:30 p.m. online meeting at wnesu.org.
Vernon
School Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3l5XcPD.
Wilmington
Beautification Committee: 9 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89297922231 or call 929 205 6099 (Meeting ID: 892 9792 2231).
Wilmington Planning Commission: 4 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87656863027 or call 929 205 6099 (Meeting ID: 876 5686 3027).
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753). The Board will convene at 5:15 p.m. and is expected to enter into executive session, and then reconvene at 6:15 p.m. for the business portion of the meeting.
Brattleboro Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. via GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/948849069 or call 866-899-4679 (Access Code: 948-849-069).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: Special meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3pRrn0q (Meeting ID: 858 6515 4937; Passcode: 443439).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: Special meeting, 8:30 a.m. via Zoom for an executive session and to discuss the FY 22 budget. Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89084977333 or call 646 558 8656 (Meeting ID: 890 8497 7333; Passcode: 4648591).
Public Safety Facilities Committee: Special meeting, 2 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81985219541 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 819 8521 9541).