Bellows Falls
Saxtons River Village Trustees: Special meeting with the Rockingham Select Board, 6 p.m. in the Lower Theater of the Bellows Falls Opera House.
Brattleboro
Town Art Committee: 5-7 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., in the Community Room.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 5:50 p.m. in the Brattleboro Union High School Multi-Purpose Room and via Zoom at tinyurl.com/3apkxz4v or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 879 9967 8282 / Passcode: uMPz0h).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Brattleboro Union High School Multi-Purpose Room and via Zoom at tinyurl.com/6aa42tmn or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 814 6315 6758 / Passcode: bYW4mp).
Jamaica
Water Street Land Use Committee: 5 p.m., 257 Water Street.
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham School.