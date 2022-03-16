Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the Brattleboro Area Middle School Multi-Purpose Room and remotely via Zoom at https://keene.zoom.us/j/96251620796 (Meeting ID: 962 5162 0796).
BCTV Board of Directors: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom. Email info@brattleborotv.org before 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Saxtons River
Saxtons River Village Trustees: 7 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82576615479?pwd=cHZsRDkyTjZOTTIxTmJjLzF3a2piZz09 (Meeting ID: 825 7661 5479 / Passcode: Village).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m., in person and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. at Marlboro School and remote.
Rockingham
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Rockingham Town School Buildings and Grounds Committee: 12:30 p.m. virtual meeting (see wnesu.org for navigation).