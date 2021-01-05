Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Board: Special meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/98731098629?pwd=d1JncjZRRFZsanRhQlB1NW5ZRWFHdz09 (Meeting ID: 987 3109 8629; Passcode: GanW72)
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Select Board: 7 p.m., call-in only. Dial into the conferencing service 1-623-600-3745. Enter your conference code: 673780.
Stratton
Stratton School Board: Budget approval, 6 p.m. remote meeting.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6 30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85377714934 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 853 7771 4934; Passcode: 568568).
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89543781361 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 895 4378 1361; Passcode: 898191).
Public Safety Facilities Committee: noon, via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81489237696. Meeting ID: 814 8923 7696.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: Budget meeting, 5:30 p.m. online at wnesu.org
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Ext. Comm., 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Board of Listers: 9 a.m. conference call.
Thursday
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting on the budget.
Wilmington
Old Home Week Committee: 7 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84673221590?pwd=UmVWbDlnNnFEbmF5NncvclZmNHV3Zz09 or call 929 205 6099 (Meeting ID: 846 7322 1590; Passcode: 619371).