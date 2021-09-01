Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Executive Committee: 6:30 p.m. in the library of Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 5:30 p.m. with limited seating at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Wilmington
Wilmington Listers: 9 a.m. in the Listers Office.
Thursday
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: Special meeting, 5 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School, in the Community Room, and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee: 6:30 p.m. at 9 Southern Ave.
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Meeting: 8 a.m. in the Wilmington Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679; Passcode: 799590).