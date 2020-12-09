Today
Brattleboro
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. via GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/722288413 or call 877-568-4106 (Access Code: 722-288-413).
Windham Southeast School District: Programmatic and Performance Equity Committee, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/37Mtdrd (Meeting ID: 965 0246 3496; Passcode: JmhB6N).
Townsend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Ext. Comm.: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Vernon
Vernon Planning and Economic Development Commission: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2JAL10w (Meeting ID: 990 9086 1089; Passcode: 317694).
Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel: 6 to 8:45 p.m. via webcast and teleconference at VT NDCAP MS-Teams Meeting 2020-12-07 or call 802-828-7228 (Conference Room Number: 453 160 423).
Wilmington
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86729206287 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 867 2920 6287; Passcode: 715572).
Thursday
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Public Safety Facilities Committee: 2 p.m. at the Fire House and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84842402677 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 4240 2677).
Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District
Board meeting: 6 p.m., to be conducted virtually. Anyone who would like to participate in the meeting may do so by going to the WNESU website and follow the instructions for the particular meeting they wish to participate in.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union