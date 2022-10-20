Today
Athens
Saxtons River Village Trustees special meeting: 7 p.m. jointly with the Town of Athens at 25 Brookline Road, Athens.
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Brooks Memorial Library: Strategic Planning meeting, 4:45 p.m. in the Library Conference Room.
Board for the Abatement of Taxes: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86520977473 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 865 2097 7473).
Board of Civil Authority: Immediately following the abatement hearing, via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86520977473 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 865-2097-7473).
Westminster
Westminster Board Meeting: 5:30 p.m.