Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center Cusick Conference Room and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89161282169?pwd=ell2VFVaeG9Ic1dxNXFzQ2NuZk9Xdz09 (Meeting ID: 891 6128 2169 / Passcode: vm5SjQ).
West River towns
West River Modified Unified Education District: Australian vote, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brookline Town Hall and Townshend Town Hall; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Jamaica Town Office and Newbrook Firehouse; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Windham Meeting House.
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote.
Friday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: 9 to 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room at the library and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84163672512?pwd=eU10dTNjMTVPNE9DRTlNMFJvSTZpdz09 (Meeting ID 84163672512 / Passcode 074393).