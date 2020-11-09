TODAY
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 p.m. online meeting at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Energy Committee: 5 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486; Passcode: 964815).
Community Safety Review Committee: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3n26QUA or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 880 8339 7025; Passcode: 221945).
Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Board: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/36gDcEn. (Meeting ID: 956 7039 8770; Passcode: 682648).
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/35bTBKZ (Meeting ID: 825 9942 4838; Passcode: U1Y2nB).
Wilmington
Planning Commission: 4 p.m., via Zoom. Join Zoom meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87894926966. Meeting ID: 878 9492 6966.
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting including two site visits, beginning at noon at 28 Vernon Street and then 12 Left Bank Way. The Board will recess the meeting after the site visits and reconvene at 6:15 p.m. using Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 5 p.m. via GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/415601117 or call 866-899-4679 (Access Code: 415-601-117).
Halifax
Special Selectboard Meeting: 6 p.m., Halifax Town Garage
Zoning Board of Adjustment: 7 p.m., via teleconference. To participate, call 1-623-600-3745. Conference code 673780.
Planning Commission: Directly after Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting, via teleconference. To participate, call 1-623-600-3745. Conference code 673780.
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6 p.m. at Stratton Town Hall.
Wilmington
Pettee Library Trustees: 6 p.m., OSEC Meeting Room.
WEDNESDAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Amendment and Policy Committee, 4:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3n9pkCv (Meeting ID: 763 448 7995; Passcode: 6uDGdz).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Ext. Comm.: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Vernon
Vernon Cemetery Committee, 1 p.m.: Vernon Town Office.
Vernon Planning Commission: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/32m5JXW or call 301-715-8592 (Meeting ID: 926 3057 8056; Passcode: 798218).
THURSDAY
Wilmington
Public Safety Facilities: 2 p.m., via Zoom. Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84842402677. Meeting ID: 848 4240 2677.
Trails: 6 p.m., Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81358146609. Meeting ID: 813 5814 6609.