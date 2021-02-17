Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Executive Board, 6 p.m. remote meeting at wnesu.org.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. online meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/155580453 or call 877-309-2073 (Access Code: 155-580-453).
Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 4 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81077880901 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 810 7788 0901; Passcode: 12261753).
Brattleboro Board of Civil Authority: 5:15 p.m. online meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/722288413 or call 877-568-4106 (Access Code: 722-288-413).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Ext. Comm.: 6 p.m. remote meeting.
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting on the budget.