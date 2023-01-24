Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85356059605?pwd= cnM3TkpJK3Y3N0ZzeFAyMzR 5WENhdz09 (Meeting ID: 853 5605 9605 / Passcode: csb1Xv).
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 5 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86288856123?pwd=OVMx OUY1Y1ppTVkvNTUvSFdETU9NQT09.
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:30 p.m. executive session followed by 6:15 regular meeting in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, Cusick Conference Room.
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Citizens Police Communications Committee: 5 p.m. at the Brooks Memorial Library.
Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. in the Brattleboro Food Co-op Community Room.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6:15 p.m. remotely via Zoom. The Zoom link for this meeting will be provided by a separate party to those involved in the Executive Session.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Board: 5 p.m. remotely via Zoom. The Zoom link for this meeting will be provided by a separate party to those involved in the Executive Session.
Friday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Independent Budget Review Committee: 10 a.m. at Winston Prouty-Holton Hall, 130
Austine Drive, and remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86288856123?pwd=OVMx OUY1Y1ppTVkvNTUvSFdETU9N QT09.