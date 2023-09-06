TODAY
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union School Board Special Meeting: 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro RTM Human Services Committee: 4 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88175727496 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 881 7572 7496).
Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee: 4:15 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87119671056?pwd=NkZOSzhMWVNrMVBLRXJNWTNyNmFNZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 871 1967 1056 / Password: 05356).