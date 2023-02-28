TODAY
Brattleboro
Town Art Committee: Public meeting, 5 to 7 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library (Community Room), 224 Main St.
Windham Southeast School District Board: Executive session, 5 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, 1st floor Conference Room 198E.
Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. in the Planning Services Department Office at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142 / Passcode: 887978).
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: Informational meeting, 6 p.m., remote.
Wardsboro
River Valleys Unified School District: Vote count, 6 p.m. at Wardsboro Town Hall.
WEDNESDAY
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School District Special School Board Meeting: 5 p.m. at BFUHS and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86520977473 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 865 2097 7473).
Wilmington
Listers: 1 p.m. in the Listers Office.
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 4:15 p.m. in the Hannah Cosman Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Halifax
Conservation Commission: 6:30 p.m., remote participation only at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7814490827?pwd=bTRLMCtDdzgrR2NndWV5andxTG0vUT09 (Meeting ID: 781 449 0827 / Passcode: 123).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee weekly updates, remote meeting.