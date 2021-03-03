Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Townshend

River Valleys Unified School District: Building Sub Com., 9 a.m. remote meeting.

Wilmington

Listers: 9 a.m. To participate, dial 425-436-6371 and enter access code 865434.

Thursday

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Executive Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m. Go to wnesu.org for public access instructions.

Marlboro

Marlboro School Board: Remote reorganization and post town vote meeting, 4-6 p.m.

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union: Ext. Comm., 9 a.m. remote meeting.

Wilmington

Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. Join Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/2PjxkVX. (Meeting ID: 814 0370 9632; Passcode: 353270).

Old Home Week: 7 p.m. Join Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3b5V2xz. (Meeting ID: 815 8632 3189; Passcode: 653787).

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.

