TODAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 11 a.m. site visit followed by 1 p.m. meeting on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994; Passcode: 125000).
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships: noon via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85249528471 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 852 4952 8471).
Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Human Services Review Committee: 1 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88022864013 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 880 2286 4013; Passcode: 12261753).
Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 4 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81077880901 or call 888 788 0099 (Meeting ID: 810 7788 0901; Passcode: 12261753).
Brattleboro Community Safety Review Committee: Public forum, 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85788725718?pwd=UkdVYncycXVpOFk0L2FNeFlvMGJrZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 857 8872 5718; Passcode: 157145).
Halifax
Zoning Board of Adjustment: 10 a.m. Special meeting site visit at 297 Shearer Hill Road.
Broadband Committee Meeting: 7 p.m. This meeting will be held over the telephone, not at a physical location. Toll-free dial-in number: 877-309-2073, passcode 865-556-541, followed by #.
Townshend
River Valleys Unified School District: 6 p.m. remote meeting.
West River Modified Union Education District: 7 p.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Development Review Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84417369426 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 844 1736 9426).
Windham
Windham School Board: Re-Organization meeting, held remotely at 1 p.m.
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82288716894?pwd=TUVVTDRpYmxMQnFrSU5FR3oyV1VyQT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 822 8871 6894; Passcode: 361086).
Wardsboro
Wardsboro Broadband Committee: 7 p.m., using Go To Meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/920683869 or call 866 899 4679 (Access Code: 920-683-869).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/97429477074 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 974 2947 7074; Passcode: 346670).
Wilmington Planning Commission: Special meeting, 6 p.m. to attend the Select Board meeting.
WEDNESDAY
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: 6:30 p.m. online meeting at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/98886915156?pwd=c2IzSkE3Uk9BK29jUlRDcVF1MjRzdz09 (Meeting ID: 988 8691 5156; Passcode: M7eQRt).
Development Review Board: 7 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88140451917?pwd=dm1MZ0tReUN5NzhuNXhOM284RFpzUT09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 881 4045 1917; Passcode: 190450).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Ext. Comm.: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86759700170?pwd=cjNwd3RCMGhkMG5yTkx0bjczM0FHQT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 867 5970 0170; Passcode: 677769).
Wilmington
Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81615321457 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 816 1532 1457; Passcode: 336363).
THURSDAY
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.
SATURDAY
Brattleboro
Community Safety Review Committee: Public forum / open mic night, 5 to 8 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83343912155?pwd=a0JWOGVMM1ZPN0VVcHh4eVZHclZ2Zz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 833 4391 2155; Passcode: 163170).