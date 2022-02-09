Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 1 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3sgwnxI or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994 / Passcode: 125000).
Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 6 p.m. in the Brattleboro Food Co-op Community Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81077880901 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 810 7788 0901 / Passcode: 12261753)
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union: Superintendent Search Committee, 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87937302694?pwd=ZzZOQVRyUXg3UWYrM21qaFVNUlE4dz09 (Meeting ID: 879 3730 2694 / Passcode: te9FQW).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 1 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89607225167?pwd=OXRLRlNBSW82ekVXUUJxcnpNdXQxdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 896 0722 5167 / Passcode: 113077).
Friday
Wilmington
Wilmington Cemetery Commission: 4:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Firehouse, 18 Beaver St.
Saturday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Search Committee: 2 p.m. remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85323000978?pwd=Q3Vjd2R0SkZDenVBQ240bUZTTzZSZz09 (Meeting ID: 853 2300 0978 / Passcode: Be2A4Y).
Sunday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Search Committee: 2 p.m. remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89549698301?pwd=NmRsUnRCKzVabUJLTS80akovRDROdz09 (Meeting ID: 895 4969 8301 / Passcode: ker0p6).