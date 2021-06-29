Today
Brattleboro
Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee: 6 p.m. at the Brattleboro Co-op Outdoor Café.
Halifax
Select Board Special Meeting: 7 p.m. in-person and remote. Join with Google Meet Meet.google.com/bnu-krjo-nsc. Join by phone 1 (727) 564-9220 (PIN: 564028948).
Vernon
Select Board Special Meeting: 2 p.m. in Select Board Meeting Room at Vernon Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Rd.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Technology Committee: 4 p.m. in the Quiet Reading Room at the library, 224 Main St.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Committee: 6:30 p.m. at 9 Southern Ave.