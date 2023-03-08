TODAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Design Review Committee: 1 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88578398994?pwd=a1hvcmJDdnlEZ1MwWXlKVk15NzZvdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 885 7839 8994 / Passcode: 125000).
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board Personnel Committee: 6 p.m remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88214628091?pwd=YzF5cWcvbWhnOGc3bXN5MUIxMVZSZz09 (Meeting ID: 882 1462 8091 Passcode: GkNa2B).
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 5 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82177888632 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 821 7788 8632 / Passcode: 217217).
THURSDAY
Wilmington
Cemetery Commission: 4:30 p.m. at the Fire House, 40 Beaver St. and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84833934282?pwd= dTJSSFE2ekZFMmpUM DA1TXZETm5oZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 848 3393 4282 / Passcode: 001871).
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84833934282?pwd=dTJSSFE2ekZFMmpUMDA1TXZETm5oZz09 (Meeting ID: 848 3393 4282 / Passcode: 001871).