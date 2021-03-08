Bellows Falls Union High School District: 6:30 p.m. remote meeting at wnesu.org.
Pre-town meeting: District Caucuses for Representative Town Meeting begin at 5:15 p.m. for District 1; 6 p.m. for District 2; 6:45 p.m. for District 3. An information forum on Town Meeting articles begins at 7:30 p.m. The caucuses and the forum will be held online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86448680971 (The public will only be allowed to join the meeting via telephone at 833-548-0282. Meeting ID: 864 4868 0971; Passcode: 12261753.
Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Board: 6:15 p.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/98029734445?pwd=MWUxd2ZncDRLTDNGV2w0N0ZMeGFuQT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 980 2973 4445; Passcode: 635757).
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87105002650?pwd=U1FyQkpEcmlHWGxYdVBkaFVGRUdKUT09 (Meeting ID: 871 0500 2650; Passcode: ECMX78).
Beautification Committee: 9 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89879162395 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 898 7916 2395).
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87894926966 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 878 9492 6966).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/415601117 or call 866-899-4679.
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6 p.m. remote meeting.
Wilmington
Library Trustees: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86790327465 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 867 9032 7465).
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86117353638 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 861 1735 3638; Passcode: 328129).
Wednesday
Vernon
Vernon Planning Commission: 6:30 p.m. via zoom at https://zoom.us/j/96175849929?pwd=YTNZaWU3eWNBRXpFeWsyS1dOWXNCZz09 (Meeting ID: 961 7584 9929; Passcode: 089269).
Wilmington
Southeast Vermont Transit Board of Directors: Annual Meeting, 5 p.m. at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/175388957 or call 571-317-3112 (Access Code: 175-388-957).
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Ext. Comm.: 9 a.m. remote meeting.