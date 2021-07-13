Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Today

Brattleboro

Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. in the second floor meeting room at the library, 224 Main St.

Stratton

Stratton School Board: Special meeting, 6 p.m. at Stratton Town Office.

Wilmington

Pettee Memorial Library Trustees: 6 p.m. at the library.

Wednesday

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: 6:30 p.m. in person at Bellows Falls Union High School and virtually at wnesu.org.

Vernon

Planning and Economic Development Commission: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86127633479 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 861 2763 3479).

Thursday

Townshend

Windham Central Supervisory Union Exec. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.