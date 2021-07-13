Today
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. in the second floor meeting room at the library, 224 Main St.
Stratton
Stratton School Board: Special meeting, 6 p.m. at Stratton Town Office.
Wilmington
Pettee Memorial Library Trustees: 6 p.m. at the library.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: 6:30 p.m. in person at Bellows Falls Union High School and virtually at wnesu.org.
Vernon
Planning and Economic Development Commission: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86127633479 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 861 2763 3479).
Thursday