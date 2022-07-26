Today
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Policy and Amendment Committee: 3 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83779981158?pwd=aUFMQm1MYWZsSWMwSHl5WGRWU0M5UT09 (Meeting ID: 837 7998 1158 / Passcode: Yx6m9c).
Arts Committee: 5 p.m. in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting room (224 Main Street).
Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142 / Passcode: 887978).
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Open Forum/Community Meeting: 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.
Wednesday
Westminster
Saxtons River Village Trustees special meeting with Westminster Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Westminster Town Hall, 3651 U.S. Route 5.
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Policy Committee: 5:30 p.m. at WNESU Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Monday, Aug. 1
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships: 4:30 p.m. at 224 Melrose Street and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84876082452?pwd=WHhmeTJ6MVpJcjRYWXd4TnY0ZTIzUT09 (Meeting ID: 848 7608 2452 / Passcode: 702932).