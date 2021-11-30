Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Human Services Committee: 1 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room and over Zoom.
Windham Southeast School District Board: Special meeting, 4 p.m., via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82740043886?pwd=c1kzRlRacm9oMWxOWURiRlFReTBmdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 827 4004 3886 / Passcode: a9QkDm).
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89640701727?pwd=citUUHJzN0pZcXpsbFNPbllqWEFMdz09 (Meeting ID: 896 4070 1727 / Passcode: P0wprS).
Windham Southeast School District: Independent Budget Review Committee, 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood St., and via Zoom.
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 6:15 p.m. in the Second Floor Meeting Room at the Central Fire Station, 103 Elliot St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Grafton
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District Board: Joint meeting with Westminster School Board, 6 p.m. at Grafton Elementary School and online at wnesu.org.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: Negotiating session, 6 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School family engagement room, and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87107294876?pwd=cVoxdVVleVU4ZnkxMU5tTVY4OGU2dz09 (Meeting ID: 871 0729 4876 / Passcode: eTtWK2).
Dummerston
Selectboard: 6 p.m. at the Community Center, 166 West St., West Dummerston.
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:15 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Tree Advisory Committee: 6:30 p.m. in the Brattleboro Food Co-op Meeting Room.
Dummerston
Selectboard Budget Work Session: 5:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 166 West St., West Dummerston.
Windham
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.
Saturday
Athens
Special Select Board meeting: 10 a.m. at the Town Office.