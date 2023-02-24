Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High 28F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
A few passing clouds. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 11:47 am
Saturday
Halifax
Select Board (rescheduled from Wednesday): 10 a.m. at the Halifax Town Office and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
BRATTLEBORO — Construction on Brattleboro's new train station, which includes the first elevated passenger platform in the state, will begin t…
BRATTLEBORO — Like many teens itching to get out into the world after high school, Ryan Golding promptly left Brattleboro after graduating in 1996.
BRATTLEBORO — A Minnesota retailer that set up shop in Hinsdale, N.H., in 2018, is expanding its reach in New England with the acquisition of …
MANCHESTER — For the second consecutive year, Vermont Country Store has been recognized by Newsweek as the best American Online Shop in the “U…
ARLINGTON — Demand for U.S.-based plastic injection molding and contract manufacturing services remains strong, driving Mack Molding to bring …
