Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142 / Passcode: 887978).
Brooks Memorial Library Strategic Planning Committee: 5 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84846058405?pwd=cFM2N2pFODk5bkl5M083VGI3MVBFQT09 (Meeting ID: 848 4605 8405 / Passcode: 661248).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84200772015?pwd=ODloWk81V1FQVytpZDMrTDN2ZWsxdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 842 0077 2015 / Passcode: cxpH6C).
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Public information hearing, 7 p.m. remote.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. on via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89161282169?pwd=ell2VFVaeG9Ic1dxNXFzQ2NuZk9Xdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 891 6128 2169 / Passcode: vm5SjQ).
West River towns
West River Modified Unified Education District: Australian vote, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brookline Town Hall and Townshend Town Hall; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Jamaica Town Office and Newbrook Firehouse; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Windham Meeting House.
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote.
Friday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: 9 to 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room at the library and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84163672512?pwd=eU10dTNjMTVPNE9DRTlNMFJvSTZpdz09 (Meeting ID 84163672512 / Passcode 074393).