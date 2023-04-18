TODAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:15 p.m. executive session followed by regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Halifax
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).
Wilmington
Select Board/Sewer Commission: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).
WEDNESDAY
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
THURSDAY
Brattleboro
Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).
Rockingham
Rockingham School Board: Special meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Central Office and online at wnesu.org.
Westminster
Westminster School Board, Buildings & Grounds Committee: 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School and online at wnesu.org.
FRIDAY
Wilmington
Listers: 11:30 a.m. in Listers Office.