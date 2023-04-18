Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

TODAY

Brattleboro

Brattleboro Select Board: 5:15 p.m. executive session followed by regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).

Halifax

Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Halifax Town Office and online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83140976854?pwd=dFFkWE1tdk84VjFGc1RZODJvM2NjUT09 (Meeting ID: 831 4097 6854 / Passcode: 793307).

Wilmington

Select Board/Sewer Commission: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).

WEDNESDAY

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

THURSDAY

Brattleboro

Traffic Safety Committee: 8 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435412?pwd=OEowSGNpbHZ6MkhRaW0wOVhGdUxEQT09 or call 833-548-0276 (Meeting ID: 835 1543 5412 / Passcode: 701954).

Rockingham

Rockingham School Board: Special meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Central Office and online at wnesu.org.

Westminster

Westminster School Board, Buildings & Grounds Committee: 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School and online at wnesu.org.

FRIDAY

Wilmington

Listers: 11:30 a.m. in Listers Office.

The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements of warning a meeting.