Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:30 p.m. executive session, followed by the regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center 230 Main St. or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices at 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86520977473 or call 888-788-0099. Meeting ID: 865 2097 7473.
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. in the Listers Office.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 4:15 p.m. in The Hannah Cosman Room at the Municipal Center.
Windham Southeast School District: Personnel Committee, 5 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86824098633?pwd=dGxZNGl4S2hKdUVzU3dqcEl5eERCQT09 (Meeting ID: 868 2409 8633 / Passcode: SWQ6pW).
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).