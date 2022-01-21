Saturday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast School District Independent Budget Review Committee: 11:00 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83549379347?pwd=L0EzWWRSWk8zQTczOHNBM3VZb1d4QT09 (Meeting ID: 835 4937 9347; Passcode: 597778).
The Reformer’s Meetings Box is offered as a service and in no way meets the official requirements
of warning a meeting.
Mount Snow instructors help area children learn how to either ski or snowboard at the ski hill at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Members of the Brattleboro Fire Department participated in various medical training scenarios at Vermont Technical College, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, to sharpen their skills.
Members of the Bellows Falls, Vt., and North Walpole, N.H., Fire Departments hold an active fire training and mayday rescue at an abandoned building on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The fire was set with Christmas trees that the Bellows Falls Fire Department collected earlier in the year.
Christie Gilbert, of Brattleboro, Vt., speaks about the loss of her 12-year-old son Tyler Gilbert, who was killed by his father, David Lent, on Aug. 4, 2021.
*the voting will end on Jan. 23 at 9 a.m.
