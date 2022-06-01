Today
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online (go to wnesu.org for navigation).
Wilmington
Listers: 9 a.m. in the Listers Office.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 4:15 p.m. in the Hannah Cosman Room at the Municipal Center.
Windham Southeast School District Policy and Amendment Committee: 3 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street and remotely via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85770991485?pwd=NmpmeX JnS2Y4RStJT2Y4cGNvV1lEZz09 (Meeting ID: 857 7099 1485 / Passcode: wKk1iB).
Windham Southeast School District Personnel Committee: 5 p.m. in the WSESU Central Office Conference Room, 53 Green Street and remotely via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95046634016?pwd=dUhmZ kxwZ2xEajYzRG03cTQ2UlJmQT09 (Meeting ID: 950 4663 4016 / Passcode: HF8N4y).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Economic Development: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679? pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZ b0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).